2 Arrests and 3 in Hospital Following Monday Brawl

Three people are in hospital and two people have been arrested after an incident on Monday where a vehicle struck multiple people and a fight with weapons occurred.

According to police, 15 people were involved in the targeted incident at a lube shop on Tecumseh Road near Central Avenue around 5pm.

Police also say everybody was known to each other and have identified some of the individuals involved and are seeking warrants.

"These people who came and attacked me at my shop, they had been threatening me for months before that and I tried to get my community involved just to mediate things but I guess it got out of hand and they came into my shop and just attacked me," says Moe Al-Latif, the owner of Lube King.

Speaking on the Dan MacDonald Show, Al-Latif says this was not gang related and adds, it was an ongoing issue about money.

He claims he was stabbed three times in the back, was hit in the head with a metal pipe and suffered a broken hand.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.