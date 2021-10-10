2 classes dismissed from St. Angela Catholic Elementary due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed two classes of students from St. Angela Catholic Elementary School due to COVID-19.

The board says the move comes after receiving notification from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit that two confirmed cases of the virus were found at the school.

Five classes and two bus cohorts were sent home after positive cases were identified at three elementary schools Friday.

According to a release, the board continues to work with the health unit on contact tracing; all effected staff and students have been notified.

The board is reminding parents to regularly check their children for symptoms and keep them home from school if they're feeling ill.