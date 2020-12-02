2 Cohorts Dismissed at WECDSB Schools

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed two cohorts of students from two different schools after receiving notification of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the board, one class of 23 students was dismissed from St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh. and another class of 10 students was dismissed from St. Anne Catholic High School in Lakeshore.

The board says it learned of the confirmed cases Wednesday morning and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school.

School board staff have also been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.

The health unit says it is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

A voice message to the both school communities was sent home this evening to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual. Follow-up letters have also been sent home with students.