2 Deaths, 13 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19, as well as 13 new cases.

Both of the people who have passed away were women in their 60s from the community — there have been a total of 426 deaths in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, seven were from close contact with a previously confirmed case, two were community acquired, one is outbreak related and three are still being investigated.

There are currently 297 active cases of COVID-19 in the region and 159 are a variant of concern.

Twenty-one Windsor-Essex residents remain in the hospital, six of which are in the ICU. There are also nine people in the hospital who have been transferred from other regions, all nine are in the ICU.