$2-million addition coming to St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School

A catholic elementary school on Chandler Road in Windsor is getting a $2-million addition.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says the addition is at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School and is for a four-room childcare facility, which will have 73 spaces available.

According to the board, there will be one infant room, one toddler room and two pre-school rooms.

Trustee Fred Alexander represents the area and says it's wonderful news for the community.

"We are absolutely delighted that the ministry has decided to fund the program which is wonderful," says Alexander. "We have over 500 students in the facility and it's just very very exciting."

He says the board is grateful to the Ministry of Education for funding the project.

"Kids will have access to high quality childcare within their school and they can easily transition into kindergarten, in a nice setting, very familiar setting that is so important for children in these early years," he says.

The addition is being funded through the Ministry of Education’s Early Years Capital Program.

The board says the facility will be operated by the YMCA and the work is expected to be completed by December 1, 2022.