$2 million in federal funding slated for Windsor-Essex community infrastructure

The federal government has announced $2 million dollars in investments toward enhancing nine community spaces in Windsor and Essex County.

Minister Helena Jaczek, who is responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, visited the region Thursday to make the funding announcement for upgrading infrastructure in Windsor-Essex.

Jaczek says the investments are perfect for a time where more locals are exploring what our region has to offer.

“One of the benefits of the pandemic is that people are exploring their backyards more and more. So, people in WIndsor-Essex have the opportunity now to go out to conservation authorities on the weekend with their families.”

Jaczek adds, the improvements will have a special focus on the enjoyment of visitors.

“The improvements that FedDev was able to fund will make those activities locally improved." she began. "Again, accessibility is a big issue, and making the visitor experience just that much more enjoyable.”

The funding was granted under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. It offers recipients funding for building or enhancing community infrastructure.

The $2 million will go towards the following projects: