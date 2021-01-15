2-Million Now Dead from Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the life of its two millionth victim worldwide.

Johns Hopkins researchers confirmed the number Friday saying COVID-19 is the ninth most fatal pandemic in history, and the third deadliest in the past 100 years or so.

At least 40 million died during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 and an estimated 25-to-35 million died from HIV/AIDS.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in COVID-19 deaths with more than 390-thousand, Canada has recorded 17,559 deaths.