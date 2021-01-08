2 NHL Camps with Positive COVID-19 Tests

Two NHL clubs have halted training camps with less than a week to go before the start of the NHL season.

Six Dallas Stars players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The development will push back the opener for the defending Western Conference champions by nearly a week.

Dallas had been set to open the season next Thursday at Florida. The N-H-L now says the expectation is that the Stars will not start its season until January 19, at earliest.

The Columbus Blue Jackets also held a number of players off the ice "out of abundance of caution'' in another reminder that the pandemic will likely play havoc with the season opening next Wednesday.

— With files from The Canadian Press