20 Local Women Collect Donation for CMHA

Close to 100 area families who are clients of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex County chapter will have a brighter holiday season this year.

The association recently received a large donation from 20 local women, including Bianca Montaleone who spearheaded the initiative and says her and her family have been donating to the association for the past few years but wanted to do more this year.

After recruting some of her friends, Montaleone says three car loads full of toys along with gift cards, socks, jackets and hygiene products were all donated.

"I think it was awesome more than just for us, for our kids to see the impact that they made on the community because we tried to involve our kids in this whole process and collecting items and seeing how privileged they are and how much need there is," says Montaleone.

She says the support from the community was overwhelming.

"The people in Windsor-Essex are always, I swear we live in the most giving community so it was amazing to see people and their want to give whatever they could," says Montaleone.

CMHA clients started to receive the donated items this week.