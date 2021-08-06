$20-M in Funding Announced to Bring High-Speed Internet to Pelee Island

High-speed internet is on the way for Pelee Island.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced $20-million in funding on Thursday to make fast and reliable internet a reality for the remote community by 2023.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that high-speed internet is needed to participate in an increasingly digital world.

"To bring a fibre-optic bridge to Pelee Island, will finally provide residents and visitors of the island the high-speed and reliable internet access that they need to compete in Canada's economy," he added.

Kusmierczyk says current infrastructure puts island residents and businesses at a disadvantage.

"For the 300 permanent residents of the island and up to 4,000 seasonal residents, this means they're unable to participate in our rapidly evolving digital world through employment, education connecting to digital classes, businesses and commerce, healthcare," says Kusmierczyk.

Internet has become a necessity, according to Kusmierczyk.

"Reliable connectivity is not just an internet line and a luxury, it really is a lifeline," he says.

Just over $5-million of the funding is coming from the province, with more than $14.5-million coming from the federal government.

Several neighbouring mainland communities will also be connected through the funding, including Caldwell First Nation, Tilbury, Comber, Wheatley, Scudder, and Holiday Harbour.

Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by July of 2023.