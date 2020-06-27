20 New COVID-19 Cases; No Deaths in Windsor -Essex

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Windsor-Essex and no deaths Saturday.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Healthy Unit, 13 of those cases come from the agri-farm sector.

Two workplaces in Kingsville, Ont. and four in Leamington, Ont. remain under an outbreak and one long term care home.

There have now been a total of 1,394 confirmed cases in Essex County, 68 deaths, and 360 cases have been resolved.

Ontario announced 160 new cases, eight deaths and 178 recoveries on Saturday; there are now 34,476 positive tests across the province and 2,652 deaths.

According to CTV News, Canada saw 160 news cases for a total of 102,954 and 8,516 deaths.

Recovery numbers sit at 65,908, making the total active cases 28,530 across Canada.