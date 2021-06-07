iHeartRadio
20 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex on Monday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the new cases, 16 are close contacts of confirmed cases, three were acquired in the community and one is still being investigate

There are a total of 165 active cases in the community, 91 of which have been identified as a Variant of Concern.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 local people in the hospital, seven of which are in the ICU.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, there are three people in the hospital who have been transferred from out of town, all of which are in the ICU.

