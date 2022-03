Fire crews from two stations in Chatham-Kent responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Wallaceburg.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 129 Bruce Street, but crews were able to stop the fire quickly after getting to the scene.

No injuries are reported, and working smoke alarms are credited with alerting those inside the home to get out safely.

Damages are estimated at $200,000 and the cause is listed as accidental.