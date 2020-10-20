200 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Leamington

Provincial police in Leamington have seized 200 pounds of marijuana.

Police say around 11:30pm on Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle on Talbot Street West for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

During the stop, police say the officer saw a large quantity of marijuana in the back seat.

According to police, the driver and passenger both from Toronto were arrested for Possession for the Purpose of Distribution.

A 32-year-old and a 26-year-old will appear in court in November.