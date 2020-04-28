2020 Day of Mourning Goes Virtual During COVID-19 Pandemic

The annual Day of Mourning for workers injured or killed on the job is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A public vigil is usually held locally where survivors and those left to mourn the loss of a loved ones on the job share their stories. But with the pandemic, the Windsor and District Labour Council will be streaming those stories on its website Tuesday.

President Brian Hogan says frontline staff trying to stay safe during the pandemic will also be taking part.

"We're going to be hearing from workers that are right in the middle of it from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, from hospitals, grocery store workers, and long-term health care workers," Hogan says.

He hopes speakers will shine a light on some lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We know there are doctors and nurses doing fantastic work, but with this virus, if we don't have top notch custodians ... you name the job, every person that works is valuable," says Hogan. "I'm hoping the value of a safe workplace is magnified by this pandemic."

Hogan says the labour council is also asking the public to join a candle light vigil from home Monday night.

He hopes residents recognize the extraordinary times workers are going through during the pandemic.

"All those frontline workers that are doing some terrific work for us, hopefully they remain safe," he added.

Residents are asked to place a candle in their window or on their balcony for 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday — the year 2020 at 20 hours and 20 minutes.

It's to honour those who have been injured or have died on the job and those who are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.