2020 Wimbledon Tournament Scrapped

Another major sporting event has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament, was cancelled on Wednesday for the first time since World War II.

The tournament was scheduled to be played on the All England Club’s grass courts on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.

Instead, the next edition of the tournament will be June 28 to July 11, 2021.

The tournament was first held in 1877 and has been contested every year since, with the exception of two stretches: from 1915-18 because of World War I, and from 1940-45 because of World War II.

— With files from The Canadian Press