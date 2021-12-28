2021 appears to be a profitable year for Roseland Golf and Curling Club

2021 has been a good year Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Ward one city councillor Fred Francis is chair of the board and says golf operations did very well at the club.

He says the clubhouse was closed for the year but food and beverage options were still available.

Francis says going into October, Roseland had a profit of just over $600,000.

"November has eaten into that obviously because of the golf course was shutdown in November so we don't have as much revenue coming in, in November and December," says Francis. "So I would expect that final profitability line to be lower than $600,000 but it should still be a healthy line."

He says the board did budget for a profit.

"We did do strategic planning a few years ago so the board was pretty confident that if we followed the direction of that strategic plan that a profit should be the end result and so long as there wasn't any further restrictions or closures from public health or the province," he says.

Francis adds the board didn't know what to expect heading into 2021.

"I don't think we were allowed to open until the end of May earlier in the year where we usually be open in March," says Francis. "So a few months of revenues were lost as a result of provincial mandates and restrictions on when things can open and that included golf courses."

Curling operations also resumed at the club in late October.

The previous curling season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francis says the board is also looking forward to 2022.

He says a discussion surrounding a new clubhouse will be going before Windsor city council.