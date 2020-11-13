2021 Pacifica Now Rolling of the Line at Windsor Assembly

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is now rolling off the line at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Customers will start seeing the vehicle at dealerships before the end of the year and will have a choice between five gas and four hybrid models.

The new exterior design is described as athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues.

Prices range between $44,795 and $53,995 with hybrid models eligible for a $5,000 federal tax credit, as well as any provincial credits.