2021 Princess Ball in Windsor will be Virtual

The annual Princess Ball to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada's Victoria Hopper says the 2021 Princess Ball: Virtually Enchanted Edition will recreate the experience online later this month.

Hopper says the virtual package a princess will need to enter The Kingdom of Windsor will be $25 this year.

"It comes with a craft that the princess will do with you online," she says. "The boxes are just materials and those are just a plus basically"

Hopper says it will be an interactive experience.

"We're asking the parents, if they're comfortable, to share photos or video from the day," she says. "The secret link that we're sending out to all our attendees will be so the children can interact with princess online. There will be songs and dancing, crafts and so much more."

Hopper says they've lowered the annual fundraising goal of $75,000 due to the pandemic.

"This year our goal is between $25,000 and $30,000 that we can hopefully raise before Jan. 25 in Windsor," she added.

The deadline to register for the 2021 Princess Ball: Virtually Enchanted Edition is 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Festivities get underway on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m.