2021 Windsor International Film Festival Cancelled

The Windsor International Film Festival has announced the 2021 festival is being cancelled.

The annual festival was planned for this coming November.

"The unknowns of the pandemic create a number of challenges for our staff, volunteers and patrons," said Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer for WIFF. "We look forward to the festival returning in 2022 and to welcoming everyone downtown for exceptional film experiences".

Last year's annual film festival, hosted at the Capitol Theatre on University Avenue West, was also cancelled due to COVID-19.

WIFF set a record in 2019 with over 42,000 tickets sold, extending the festival's run at the number one volunteer-run film festival in Canada.

The festival did announced that it will continue its "WIFF Under the Stars" events this summer, a drive-in style event that will feature matinees and nightly screenings along the Windsor riverfront.

More details on "WIFF Under the Stars" will be released in the near future.