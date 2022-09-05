2022 Alumni Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced for University of Windsor

The University of Windsor's Alumni Association and the Department of Athletics have announced the 2022 class being inducted into the Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.

Star athletes from basketball, golf, football, and track & field/cross country highlight the inductees.

Jessica Clemencon played a major role in the Lancer women's basketball team's rise to success. On ten of the Lancers top ten all-time lists, she is the Lancers all-time leading scorer, recording 1894 points over her five-year career. She's also the Kathy Shields award winner in 2009-10, as well as leading the Lancers to their first ever CIS national championship as well as many other awards and achievements.

Miah-Marie Langlois is one of the most talented student-athletes in Lancer women's basketball history. She led the Lancers to four straight national championships (2011-14), while also bringing home four provincial championships in her five-year career with the blue and gold. She also represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics on top of other achievements.

Meaghan Whattam was a three time OUA first-team all-star with the Lancer women's golf team. She was the first Lancer to capture two straight OUA individual golf titles in back to back seasons in 2011 and 2012. She was also named the team's MVP twice, and was the Lancers DeMarco Award recipient as the top female academic student-athlete of the year.

Drew Macaulay played a key role in the Lancers cross country and track and field success. The recipient of the Olympic Shield, Macaulay was named a three-time OUA all-star in 1999, capturing gold in the 1500m, 3000m and silver in the 4x800m. A member of the OUA championship cross country teams and track & field teams from 1995-99, and also named a CIAU cross country all-Canadian in 1998, and a track & field all-Canadian in 1999.

Richard Holland had a solid career on the Lancer football defensive line. After being named the Windsor Lancers male rookie of the year in 1983, Holland was named an OUA all-star in 1986 & 1987. He was named a CIAU all-Canadian in the defensive back position in 1987, and was named the Lancer football team's defensive player of the year for three straight years from 1984-86.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2, in the gymnasium of the Toldo Lancer Centre as part of UWindsor's Alumni Week celebrations.

