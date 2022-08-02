2022 Can-Am Police Fire Games come to an end

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is calling the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games a success.

The week long event wrapped up on Sunday.

It featured over 600 competitors, 40 events, 20 different venues and over 100 volunteers.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says the games were a great boost for the region.

"We just executed as a region very very well," says Dilkens. "So very proud of everyone who was involved and proud to host everyone here and very thankful."

He says hosting the event brought multiple benefits to Windsor-Essex.

"It's great for the hotels, it's great for the restaurants, it's great for the mall, it's great for the casino," says Dilkens. "It's great for everyone who benefits from tourism."

As AM800 news reported on Monday, the games received close to $95,000 from the province.

The funds came from the Reconnect Ontario program.

