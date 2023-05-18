2023 Business Excellence Awards honour local individuals and companies

Windsor and Essex County's top local companies, individuals, and organizations have been honoured during the 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce honoured those during the awards on Wednesday evening at the Chrysler Theatre.

Nine awards were presented in a variety of categories throughout the evening, including Company of the Year, Pillars of our Community, Business Ambassador Award, and Young Professional.

The owner of Lola's Round Table, Lauryn Lefrancois took home the Young Professional award.

After working for a decade in the developmental sector, Lefrancois recognized a need within the community for more day programs for adults living with disabilities.

In 2018, using revenue from selling her home, she started Lola's Round Table, and even traded in her car for a minivan to transport members.

Lefrancois says she wants those in the day programs to live their best lives.

"We provide them with all kinds of opportunities do stuff in the community, make new friendships, make new relationships with other people in the community. I kind of cater to anything that they want to do so they can achieve their goals and live the best life they can possibly live."

She says her inspiration was a gentleman in her group that she met about eight years ago.

"I loved him so much, I thought he was amazing and I thought 'hey, how do I do this for more people?', and I just kind of did it. I was like, it's a day program, I've got to do it, and so Lola's actually the name of Lola's the first two letters of his name and the first two letters of my name. And he's still in the group, and he's really the inspiration for it all."

Lefrancois says she feels grateful and humbled to receive this award.

"I've never been personally recognized for what I do with Lola's and I don't see Lola's the way everyone else does. I just see it as an everyday thing I do and I love it, and I just think it's normal to do it. It's amazing that other people have seen what I'm doing and appreciate it enough to think that I deserve an award for it, so it's cool."

Four and a half years after Lefrancois started the program, she continues to offer the service as a "home away from home" for members to develop social and life skills, and friendships and relationships with their peers.