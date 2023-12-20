2023 OPP Festive RIDE campaign continues across the West Region

The 2023 Ontario Provincial Police Festive RIDE campaign continues across West Region.

Since the start of the campaign in November, officers have conducted nearly 1,700 (1,673) RIDE check events across 13 detachments.

So far, there have been 249 impaired driving charges, and 43 warn-range suspensions.

36 of the 249 charges were laid in Essex County.

By comparison, OPP laid 210 impaired charges and 29 suspensions over 1,458 RIDE checks after the first 33 days of the 2022 Festive RIDE campaign.

This campaign is an annual police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season.

Drivers can expect to see an increase in OPP presence on roads and highways.

This year's campaign runs from November 16 to January 1, 2024.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911 to report it.