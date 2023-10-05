2023 Windsor Craft Beer Festival cancelled; organizers to host scaled-down version instead

Windsor Craft Beer Festival has pulled the plug for 2023, cancelling the festival that was set to take place on October 14 at Willistead Park.

Adriano Ciotoli, festival organizer and co-owner, Windsor Eats says a number of factors contributed to the cancellation, including what he says is a decline in alcohol sales in Canada.

"Rising costs play a factor in it as well. We know expenses for the beer festival were starting to approach over $80,000 to put on a simple boutique festival, and so you kind of put all those things together and you know you unfortunately have to make a decision one way or another."

He says the cancellation is something that is happening industry-wide across North America.

"Even some of the largest ones, we know Washington State's largest festival was cancelled in 2023, as well as the Great American Beer Festival in Denver was cancelled, and unfortunately we're following that route for 2023 and putting a hold on the festival as well."

Ciotoli says refunds have already been processed for everyone who had purchased tickets.

He says in lieu of the Windsor Craft Beer Festival happening, WindsorEats will instead be hosting an intimate 2023 Fall Beer & Cider Festival at their location on 400 Erie Street East on the same day October 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"It is going to be advanced ticket sales, and because it's a much more limited space, only 400 people versus the 4000 at the beer fest, we are doing advanced ticket sales and a whole bunch have already gone. So we do encourage people to go to windsoreats.com and their tickets if they're available."

Ciotoli says they're excited to showcase new cidaries in the city as well.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/WindsorBeerCiderFest.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi