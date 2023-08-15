The 2023 Windsor Cup Squash Series kicks off today at Devonshire Mall.

Three professional tournaments will be played starting today until August 19.

The Squash Canada all-glass Power Court will play host to a series of events to showcase the sport and bring world-class squash to Windsor.

Three events will be held concurrently, including the Windsor Cup Men's 45k Bronze event, the Windsor City Open Women's 9k Challenger event, and the Windsor City Open Men's 6k Challenger event, starting off with the Windsor Cup Bronze matches.

These three events will have athlete representation from 20 different countries around the world, with over 72 players taking part.

Hannah Guthrie, participant in Windsor City Open Women's 9k Challenger event, says this event means the world to her.

"I've grown up here playing squash and I've always wanted to compete in PSA events, or professional events, and bringing it here just gives me the opportunity to play in events that are higher level then I would ever play in. And it just gives me an opportunity to experience it on a different stage, a higher level stage. It's great for the City of Windsor, great for Windsor squash."

Guthrie says she hopes events such as this one puts Windsor on the map.

"Hopefully people realize that Windsor, though it's a small city in Canada, we're still capable of putting on an event like this, especially a squash event where it's one of the highest level events in the world. And we're lucky to have it, and hopefully people recognize it and come if we continue throughout the years."

Opening dinner press event for Windsor Cup 2023. August 15, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Anis Khan, Tournament Chief Executive Officer of the 2023 Windsor Cup, says he hopes this draws the community to watch at the mall.

"At least 160 people can sit and watch this match, and then people can also stand and watch. Now with that being said, those passing by can stop by and see what the heck is going on here, and they'll be more interested and more prompted to find out what this sport is all about."

Squash is a racket-and-ball sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow, rubber ball.

All three tournaments will share the stage at the Power Glass Court in Devonshire mall for the quarterfinals on August 17, semifinals on August 18 and the finals on August 19.

- with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney