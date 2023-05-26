2023 Wings Over Windsor event postponed until June 2024

An anticipated Waterfront Airshow in Leamington has been postponed until next year.

Wings Over Windsor has announced that the show which was set for August 26 and August 27, 2023, has been postponed until June 2024.

They are offering all ticket buyers the option to transfer their tickets at no additional cost to the 2024 event, or to receive a full refund.

Wings Over Windsor says in a statement that their goal was to bring the event to Leamington in 2023, but due to logistical challenges, a tight timeline from approvals, and a lack of sponsorship support for this year, they have decided to postpone the show.

The Beach Edition Air Show is now tentatively scheduled for June 2024 and will fall in line with the Royal Canadian Air Force's 100th Anniversary year, and the 75th anniversary year of the Municipality of Leamington.

Nicholas Chute, Director of Operations with Wings Over Windsor, says it was a disappointing decision, but they decided to play it safe and hold off until next year.

"A lot of our planning in the last two or three months, we were running into a number of logistical challenges in terms of getting the proper infrastructure in place, and getting the performers that we were expecting in place, and a number of financial commitments as well, as you know, putting on an event like this is not cheap. So, we just decided that we'd play it safe and we'd go for 2024."

He says despite the disappointing news for this year, they are really looking forward to the event in 2024.

"It is the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force so we're really trying to push hard with them to bring in a number of aircrafts from their bases, either locally or from across the country, to be able to showcase to the region. As well as an abundance of international militaries if possible."

Chute says they are offering other options, aside from a full refund, for those who already purchased tickets for the 2023 event.

"For those who bought a standard, senior, or youth admission, those are single day, we'll offer the ability to transfer those tickets to 2024 and we're actually going to upgrade you to a weekend. Those people who got a weekend pass, we'll honour those for 2024, and at no cost upgrade you to all three days. For those of you who bought family packages, those were single day as well, we're going to honour those and provide you an extra day for free."

The airshow received approval from Leamington council in April to fly over their waterfront as the only Waterfront Airshow in all of Canada, as well as approval for use of fencing, the amphitheatre, the volleyball courts and picnic shelters at Seacliff Beach and Seacliff Park.

Chute says that Wings Over Windsor will now have to go back to Leamington council to ask for reapproval for next year's event.

In June 2022, Wings Over Windsor reached out to Leamington to begin discussions on hosting the air show in the municipality in 2023 as it had been over 10 years since the air show has been held in the Town.