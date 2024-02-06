2024 Interim Tax Bills mailed out by City of Windsor

The City of Windsor has mailed out the 2024 Interim Property Tax Bills.

Officials say if you haven't received your tax bill by February 5, or have questions regarding the amount of the bill, you're asked to call 311 or contact propertytax@citywindsor.ca by email.

The due dates for regular tax payments are February 14, March 13 and April 17.

Payment must be received by the City on or before the due dates noted.

Tax payments are accepted through a variety of methods, including:

- At an approved bank, credit union or trust company

- By telephone or online banking

- By mail (cheques only)

- With your mortgage payments at your financial institution

- At the 350 City Hall Square West drop-off box - 1st Floor (cheques only)

The City also offers three convenient pre-authorized payment plans (PAP).

Enrollment in a PAP can be completed at any time, and the due dates for each of the plans are as follows:

- Installment Date Plan: February 14, March 13 and April 17

- Mid-Month Plan: February 15, March 15, April 15, May 15 and June 17

- End-of-Month Plan: February 29, March 28, April 30, May 31 and June 28

Officials say property owners who are having trouble keeping up with their property tax payments are encouraged to seek lower cost financing alternatives, which are available through local financial institutions.

Assistance through the City for property taxes is also provided, by way of the following programs:

- Tax Repayment Program: available to all property owners

- Tax Relief Program (Extreme Poverty or Sickness): available to single-family residential property owners that meet the eligibility criteria (application deadline February 29, 2024)

- Tax Deferral Program (Low-Income Seniors or Persons with Disabilities): available to single-family residential property owners that meet the eligibility criteria (application deadline February 29, 2024)

If your property taxes are paid by a mortgage or financial institution, officials say you will receive a tax bill for your records and no additional action is required.

Failure to receive a tax bill doesn't exempt property owners from paying their taxes.

Penalties and interest, which can add up to 15% of the taxes on an annual basis, will be added for late payments.