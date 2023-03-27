20th annual Festival of Giving returns in-person

The Festival of Giving is set to return for their 20th year on June 3.

The event held in Chatham-Kent will be in-person this year following three virtual years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme this year is "Retro Rewind" and all proceeds will support the Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario in downtown Chatham.

YWHO offers mental health supports, substance use care, primary care, housing, and other community and social services to those aged 12-25.

The care, services and programs are free and are all under one roof in a space designed by youth for youth.

Chris McLeod, Co-Chair of Festival of Giving, says this is the first year that the proceeds will go to support the Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario.

"We were looking for an organization that could use some help, not only financially but awareness. So we looked into YWHO and it's a great organization that helps young people in our community and from all parts of Chatham-Kent. So it was not just a Chatham thing, it was all parts of Chatham-Kent. So it'll help with their programs and outreach."

He says people have been asking when the event would return in-person.

"A lot of people still supported the virtual events because it went to a great cause, but there's so many people out there that have stopped us over the years and are like 'are we back in person?' because it's really a cool event because you see so many people come together and it's a real chill atmosphere," he says. "It's just kind of a dress as you are and let's have some fun and raise some money at the same time. So, I know people are really, really looking forward to that."

McLeod adds why the festival decided to support YWHO.

"There's quite a few people that have had a family member or somebody, somewhere closely related to them that have had to use this service. Especially coming out of the pandemic with the mental health issues and the disconnect for a lot of younger people. I think this will be a big driver of people wanting to make a donation or wanting to support."

For the first time the event will be held outdoors at the Sons of Kent Brewing Co. in Chatham-Kent located at 27 Adelaide St S.

Tickets will go on sale at the end of March.