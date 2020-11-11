21 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 21 COVID-19 cases in our region today.

Of the new cases, 10 are workers in the agri-farm sector, two are healthcare workers, one is a resident of a long-term care home, one is a confirmed case from a close contact, one is community acquired and six are still under investigation.

There are currently 111 active cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex with four long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status.

Our local pandemic status is listed as medium, meaning there needs to be focused attention on certain indicators to address growing concern of COVID-19 in the community.