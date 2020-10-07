21 Kilograms of Suspected Meth Seized at Ambassador Bridge

There has been a nearly $3-million drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge.

The RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have seized 21 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine after a commercial truck entering Windsor was stopped on September 22.

According to CBSA, the truck was stopped for secondary inspection and a duffle bag containing packages of suspected drugs was found.

A 29-year-old Brampton man is charged with importation of a scheduled I substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.