The health unit has announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, two are related to outbreaks, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, and seven are still under investigation.

There are now 229 active cases in the community.

13 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,667 cases since the pandemic began with 13,037 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks, five community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 73,978 doses of the vaccine has been administered.