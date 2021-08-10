21 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community, and 14 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 145 active cases in the community, with 46 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,080 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,832 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 83 are the Delta variant.

There are three workplace outbreaks.

Two confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 17,056 cases since the pandemic began with 16,475 listed as resolved.

There have now been 436 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 551,420 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

68.5 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.