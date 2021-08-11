21 New COVID-19 Cases; One Additional Death in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with an additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, one is travel related and five are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 157 active cases in the community, with 40 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,081 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,832 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 85 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks.

One confirmed case is in hospital.

The region has now recorded 17,077 cases since the pandemic began with 16,483 listed as resolved.

There have now been 437 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 551,845 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

68.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.