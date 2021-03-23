21 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, and 11 are still under investigation.

There are now 253 active cases in the community.

21 confirmed cases are in hospital with four people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,627 cases since the pandemic began with 12,973 listed as resolved.

There is one outbreak at a retirement homes along with six workplace outbreaks, five community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, a total of 67,789 doses of the vaccine have been administered.