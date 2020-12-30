21 Rats Brought to Local Humane Society

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has some rats up for adoption.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says 21 rats were brought to the humane society on Sunday.

She says a family found the rats huddled in a pile in the bitter cold at a local park.

Coulter says the family was able to put the animals in a box and brought them to the humane society.

She says it was a strange situation.

"Some people came across them," says Coulter. "They were basically just on the ground in the park and fortunately they made the effort to get a box and round everybody up, make sure they got everybody and then they quickly brought them to us at the humane society."

Coulter says some of the rats are already up for adoption.

"There was a mix of males and females obviously and just to make sure because they were together that the females aren't pregnant, those guys are being held back from adoption but some of the males are ready already," says Coulter.

She says the humane society has contacted its groups across the province for assistance.

"We've reached out to some other organizations across Ontario to help place some of them," says Coulter. "That is a lot of rats to place in home locally."

Information about adopting rats can be found at windsorhumane.org.