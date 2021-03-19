21 Students Dismissed from Windsor Catholic School due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board has dismissed 21 students due to COVID-19.

According to the release, 21 students were sent home from St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School Friday and asked not to return Monday morning.

The board says a confirmed case of COVID-19 was found at the school at 8405 Cedarview, St. in Windsor Friday.

Everyone directly affected by the case has been contacted, and the board is working with The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on contact tracing.

The board says messages have been sent out to, staff, students and parents to advice them of the situation.

Anyone who hasn't been contacted in relation to the COVID-19 case is expected to attend school as planned Monday.