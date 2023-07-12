21-year-old faces numerous charges following incident in Belle River

A 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges after an incident in Belle River over the Canada Day long weekend.

On Monday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m., the Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police Detachment received a report of a person with a weapon in Belle River.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says an officer located the man in the area of West Belle River Road.

According to the SIU, the man ran at the officer with a weapon and took a firearm from the officer's vehicle before fleeing the scene, and he was later found in the river where he was taken to safety.

Officers took the individual to the hospital for medical assessment for a reported injury.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, July 10, a 21-year-old from Leamington was charged with:

dangerous operation

three counts of unlawfully in a dwelling house

mischief under $5,000

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

disarming a peace officer

assault with a weapon

careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

resisting a peace officer

robbery with intent

and three counts of failing to comply with a release order

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit, which has invoked its mandate.

As a result the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.