21-year-old faces numerous charges following incident in Belle River
A 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges after an incident in Belle River over the Canada Day long weekend.
On Monday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m., the Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police Detachment received a report of a person with a weapon in Belle River.
The province's Special Investigations Unit says an officer located the man in the area of West Belle River Road.
According to the SIU, the man ran at the officer with a weapon and took a firearm from the officer's vehicle before fleeing the scene, and he was later found in the river where he was taken to safety.
Officers took the individual to the hospital for medical assessment for a reported injury.
As a result of the investigation, on Monday, July 10, a 21-year-old from Leamington was charged with:
- dangerous operation
- three counts of unlawfully in a dwelling house
- mischief under $5,000
- assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- disarming a peace officer
- assault with a weapon
- careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- resisting a peace officer
- robbery with intent
- and three counts of failing to comply with a release order
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
The OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit, which has invoked its mandate.
As a result the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.