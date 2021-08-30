The local health unit is reporting 213 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, 57 cases were reported August 28, 88 cases were reported August 29 and 68 cases were reported on August 30.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 47 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 19 are considered community, three are travel related, eight are linked to outbreaks and 136 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 518 active cases in the community, with 330 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,957 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 945 are the Delta variant.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, and three community outbreaks.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,117 cases since the pandemic began with 17,160 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 573,021 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 79 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

72 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.