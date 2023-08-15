21st annual Hospice Face to Face campaign launched

The 2023 edition of the Hospice Face to Face campaign has been launched.

The 21st annual edition of the campaign, which will continue to raise funds in support of Hospice's Fairley Family Transportation Program, was officially kicked off on Monday by founder John Fairley, as well as Honorary Co-Chairs Len Solcz, Jamie Henderson, and Dr. Gary Ing.

For many years the Fairley Family Transportation Program has supported rides to medical appointments for Hospice clients, as well as rides to a variety of Hospice Wellness Programs.

Last year, Hospice in partnership with Essex-Windsor EMS, announced an innovative new program that the Face to Face Campaign now also supports - The G.E.N.I.E. Program (Granting Exceptional N' Impactful Experiences).

Officials say the G.E.N.I.E. Program offers the opportunity for patients receiving Hospice care, whether in Hospice residences or in their own home, to request special trips or outings.

These rides would allow them to attend a family gathering, or visit a local park, or even visit their family home one last time.

Fairley says it's amazing that this labour of love amongst so many volunteers and people in the community has continued on for so long.

He says it's the easiest fundraiser in the history of Windsor-Essex.

"We ask people to go to 10 people they know and ask them for $10. All the money goes to the Transportation Program, for picking people up whether it's families of people who are staying at the Hospice, whether it's people that need rides to doctors appointments that are supported by the Hospice," he said.

The 2023 Face to Face campaign will operate similar to previous years, with canvassers able to collect donations both online and in-person.

Fairley says it's special to still have the fundraiser going after all these years.

"And even during the COVID-19 pandemic we wondered how were we going to do, but again the community stepped up. I think more and more, year after year, there's more people you meet who have been touched by Hospice. And this is just the easiest thing to give back to the Hospice and for people to show their love."

He says a few years ago they figured out that for someone who used the van system, it was about $10 a ride.

"So it's a focused giving, where everyone knows that the money goes to the transportation program. And that makes it easier, because I think people want to know that it isn't paying for salaries, advertising or promotions. That the money is going where the rubber hits the road, the Transportation Program, paying for that," he said.

The Face to Face campaign runs from August 15 to September 30.

In the 20 years the campaign has been running, Face to Face has raised over 1.5 million dollars for Hospice.

Officials say members of the community can show their support by pledging a specific canvasser, or supporting the cause as a whole, also either online or in-person.

More information, and how to access the Face to Face canvasser kit, can be found here.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi