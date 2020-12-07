22 Charges Laid Under Reopening Ontario Act

The results are in for Week 2 of the City of Windsor's proactive COVID-19 bylaw enforcement blitz.

A total of 22 charges were laid after officers conducted 154 proactive checks as well as 37 checks from complaints relayed through 3-1-1.

Of the charges, 16 were for no safety plan, four for no mask and two for no signage.

On November 20, 2020, the City of Windsor advised area businesses and residents that a proactive enforcement blitz would begin on November 23 to ensure businesses had COVID-19 safety plans in place with signage evident and that they and patrons were ensuring physical distancing and mask usage.

During the first week of the blitz, 23 charges were laid. The charges typically come with a fine amounting to 880.00 dollars.