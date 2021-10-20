22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community, one case is outbreak related, and four are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 211 active cases in the community, with 147 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,768 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,757 are the Delta variant.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, nine school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreaks at a retirement home.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,302 cases since the pandemic began with 19,631 listed as resolved.

There have been 460 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 631,087 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.9 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.