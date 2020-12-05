22 Staff, 11 Patients Positive for COVID-19 at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise after an outbreak at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Officials say they continue to test staff and patients and are receiving more positive results. According to the release, in some cases it is difficult to determine if the cases are related to an outbreak that was declared earlier this week.

On Saturday, the hospital says it will announce all positive cases whether they're related to an outbreak or not moving forward, "in the interest of transparency."

Twenty-two healthcare workers and 11 patients have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

The hospital will continue to restrict visitors with the exception of those who have been screened to visit palliative patients.

Contractors, student placements and hairdressing services remain on hold as well.

The latest restrictions can be found on the hospital's website.