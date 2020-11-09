22 Students Dismissed After Confirmed COVID-19 Case at St. Joseph's Catholic High School

A group of students from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Windsor have been dismissed from school due to a high risk exposure to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says 22 students were dismissed on Monday.

The board says it is working with the local health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.

According to the board, the health unit is contacting individuals, who may have been affected, and will give them directions to follow.

The board has also sent a voice message along with letters to the entire school community to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual.

Based on the board's website, two classrooms at the school are closed and the case is considered an active student case.