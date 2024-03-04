$23,000 seized at the Ambassador Bridge

Over $23,000 has been seized at the Ambassador Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office says the money was seized around 4 p.m. on February 21.

According to CBP, a Canadian traveler was headed to Texas and failed to disclose the amount of currency in their possession.

The money was seized and the individual was refused entry into the United States.

CBP says more than $10,000 needs to reported to officers.

Photo courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office