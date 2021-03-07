23 New Cases of COVID-19, No Additional Deaths Sunday

Just 23 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported Sunday bringing the region's total to 13,149.

According to the local health unit, 13 remain under investigation, seven are being blamed on community spread while three were caused by close contact with another confirmed case.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 393.

There are currently 39 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 31,518 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at five workplaces and two long-term care homes while the health unit continues to deal with three community, two school and one hospital outbreak.

On Saturday, Windsor Regional Hospital rescinded an outbreak at the Clinical Teaching Unit located at Ouellette Campus — the outbreak on the 7 North unit at the Met campus remains in effect.