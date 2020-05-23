23 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex: No New Deaths

New cases of COVID-19 in Essex County have risen Saturday, but outbreaks at long-term health-care facilities were cut in half for the second day in a row.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 23 new cases of the virus for a total of 866 and no new deaths; keeping that total at 63.

There are now outbreaks at four long term health care facilities — that's down from yesterday’s total of eight and Thursday's total of 13.

Homes still under outbreak protocols include: Extendicare Tecumseh, Heron Terrace, Regency Park and Sun Parlour Home.

The total tests issued remains at 15,019, but pending tests are down from Friday's total of 1,006 to 929, according to the WECHU.

As of Saturday 478 people have recovered in Windsor-Essex.

The province announced 412 new cases and 27 more deaths Saturday; there are now 25,040 cases in Ontario and 2,048 deaths.

Canada now has 82,892 cases of COVID-19 after 1,146 new cases were reported today — 6, 277 people have died and 42,973 have recovered.

There are now 33,642 active cases of the virus across Canada.