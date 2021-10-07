24 employees being issued termination letters at Hôtel-Dieu Grace

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reports that the COVID-19 Vaccine Policy unanimously passed by its Medical Advisory Committee and Board of Directors in early September is now in full effect.

Twenty-four employees have not complied with the policy.

19 are considered clinical employees, 5 are considered non-clinical, and an additional two members of the professional staff haven't complied with the policy.

There are 5 employees that have been exempt from the policy based on medical or human rights requirements, and are required to participate in frequent testing.

A release from HDGH states the policy was developed to protect the health and safety of patients, colleagues and the community at large.

It required employees and physicians to receive their first dose of the vaccination by September 22, and at that time 30 employees were given a two-week period to receive their first dose with the opportunity to discuss or address questions or concerns with HDGH Leadership.

With that two-week period now passed, those employees not in compliance with the policy will be issued termination letters.

Additionally, those professional staff (physicians) in non-compliance are no longer exercising their privileges on the HDGH Campus.

Since professional staff aren't employed by the hospital, that is now a governance matter being dealt with directly by the Board of Directors.

The release states that 98% of HDGH employees as well as 98% of professional staff have complied with the policy.

HDGH President and CEO Janice Kaffer says they will always be committed to the healthcare needs of the community.

"Our patients and their loved ones expect us to do everything we can to keep them safe and restore their quality of life. While this may be difficult for those who have decided not to become vaccinated, our patients don't have a choice in the health event they are experiencing. For us, HDGH is their place to regain that health and we need to be sure we are doing all we can to protect it," she said.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will now be actively recruiting for all vacancies and has had contingency plans in place recognizing the potential impact of the vaccination on staffing levels.

Officials say the patient-centred, value-based care that has come to be expected by the HDGH Team will not be compromised during this time.

"I would like to guarantee our community, our patients, and their loved ones that programs and services at HDGH will not be impacted as our Vaccination Policy takes effect," Kaffer continued. "I would like to commend our dedicated HDGH Team who have gone above and beyond to serve the healthcare needs of our community and continue to deliver on our HDGH values each and every day."