24-Hour Drum Marathon raises $60,000 for six local charities

A funding boost for six local charities thanks to the 16th annual 24-Hour Drum Marathon.

The marathon was held last month at Good Time Charly on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor and was put on by Jeff Burrows and LiUNA 625.

Burrows says it was a record breaking marathon with $60,000 being raised.

He says Harmony In Action, The House of Sophrosyne, Maryvale Adolescent Services, In Honour of the Ones We Love, Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex and St. Clair College each received $10,000.

Burrows says it was a wonderful event.

"Everyone gave their all and it was just fantastic, the community of course YQG in Windsor and Essex County, everybody is always beyond generous," says Burrows. "For the first year back and with everyone being as tired and dare I say concerned about maybe going out or not because this was still back in May and people were tired and not quite sure what, if they should still go out or not but we had a great crowd for almost the full 24-hours."

He says the drum marathon will conclude at the 20-year mark.

"I'm working on a couple ideas where we can go from there but this year was particularly sweet because of the last two years," he says.

The event featured more than 20 local musicians.

Burrows says planning for the 17th annual event is already underway.

In 2020, the event was a prerecorded half marathon and in 2021, a 24-hour prerecorded event was held.

In past years the event raised between $42,000 and $43,000.