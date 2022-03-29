$24-million investment to bring high-speed Internet to sections of rural Ontario

The federal and provincial governments are investing $24-million to bring high-speed Internet to up to 1,180 households in rural Ontario, including Pelee Island, Wheatley Harbour, and rural areas near Tilbury.

These communities also include areas near Brooke-Alvinston, Inwood, Oakdale, Oil City, Oil Springs, Elmdale, Birr, Clandeboye, Denfield and Lucan.

Tuesday's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030.

The Government of Ontario is committed to bringing reliable high-speed Internet access to every region of the province by the end of 2025.